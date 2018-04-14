Strikes must minimise harm to Syrian civilians: Amnesty

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International on Saturday warned air strikes by Britain, France and the United States on Syria should "minimise harm to civilians" and urged US President Donald Trump to take in Syrian refugees.

"All precautions must be taken to minimise harm to civilians in any military action," Raed Jarrar, advocacy director for Middle East North Africa at Amnesty International USA said in a statement.

"The people of Syria have already endured six years of devastating attacks, including chemical attacks, many of which amount to war crimes," he said.

"People already living in fear of losing their lives in unlawful attacks must not be further punished for the alleged violations of the Syrian government," he added.

Jarrar also pointed to the refugee crisis caused by the conflict in Syria.

"The Trump administration must not turn its back on the suffering of men, women, and children by continuing to ban refugees from entering the United States. It is time for the US to reopen our doors to people trying to escape from the violence in Syria," he said.

Trump last year imposed a controversial travel ban permanently closing the US border for citizens of Yemen, Syria, Libya, Iran, Somalia, North Korea and Chad.



