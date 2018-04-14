Britain at UN says Syria strikes were 'right and legal'

Britain's UN ambassador on Saturday defended military action against Syria, saying it was "both right and legal" to launch strikes to alleviate humanitarian suffering.

"The United Kingdom believes that it was both right and legal to take military action together with our closest allies to alleviate further humanitarian suffering," British Ambassador Karen Pierce told reporters ahead of a Security Council meeting.

The strikes carried out by the United States, Britain and France were aimed at "degrading the Syrian regime's capability and deterring the use of chemical weapons," she said.

Russia called the council meeting to challenge the West over the legality of the military action.

Moscow circulated a draft resolution that condemns the "aggression" against Syria and demands that the allies refrain from any further strikes.

Air strikes by the three allies on Saturday hit three targets that Western officials said were linked to chemical weapons development in the Damascus and Homs areas.



