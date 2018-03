Wanted ex-Catalan minister 'preparing to surrender': Scots police

A former Catalan minister wanted by Spain for her role in last year's independence bid is "making arrangements" to surrender to authorities in Scotland, where she had fled to, police said Sunday.

A Spanish judge on Friday issued international arrest warrants for Clara Ponsati and other separatist leaders, including former regional president Carles Puigdemont.

A few hours after Puigdemont was arrested in Germany, a spokesman from Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that we are in possession of a European arrest warrant for Clara Ponsati.

"We have made a number of enquiries to try to trace her and have now been contacted by her solicitor, who is making arrangements for Ms Ponsati to hand herself into police."

Spain's Supreme Court said it would prosecute 13 key separatists including Ponsati for "rebellion", a crime which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in jail.

Ponsati was a minister in the Catalan government when it declared independence from the rest of Spain following a referendum in October.

She fled later that month with Puigdemont and three other former ministers to Brussels, after Spain -- which declared the referendum illegal -- dismissed the Catalan executive and imposed direct rule.

Ponsati then returned to the University of St Andrews, near Edinburgh, where she had formerly worked, and is a professor in the school of economics and finance.

She told the BBC earlier this month that the Madrid government and parts of the Spanish judiciary "were determined to violate human rights in order to repress the leadership of the Catalan referendum".

"As a member of the government that called for, organised, this referendum, I was pretty sure I would have gone to prison had I stayed," she said.

She condemned the imprisonment of Catalan leaders in Spain as an "outrage".

Ponsati has received support from members of the Scottish National Party (SNP), who hold power in the devolved government in Edinburgh and advocate independence from the rest of Britain.

However, Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon made clear Sunday that politicians "have no powers to intervene" in the extradition process.

"It is well established that the Scottish government supports the right of the people of Catalonia to determine their own future and that we strongly oppose the Spanish government's decision to seek the arrest and imprisonment of independence supporting politicians," she said in a statement.

"The fact that our justice system is legally obliged to follow due process in the determination of extradition requests does not change those views."

Ponsati did not respond to an AFP request for comment.



© 2018 AFP