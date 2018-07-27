Five killed in Highlands tourist van crash

Five people including a four-year-old Italian boy have been killed in a car crash in the Scottish Highlands, Police Scotland said Friday.

A minibus carrying a group of Italian tourists collided with a 4x4 car carrying elderly passengers on the A96 road between Aberdeen and Inverness shortly before midnight on Thursday.

A female passenger in the Fiat Talento minibus was killed alongside the four-year-old boy, while the male driver, a male passenger, a three-year-old boy and a female passenger have been taken to hospital. The woman was in a critical condition on Friday while the boy sustained minor injuries.

Two women aged 69 and 70 and a 63-year-old man travelling in the Nissan X Trail car were killed, and the 39-year-old female driver sustained serious injuries. Everyone travelling in the 4x4 lived locally.

"The dreadful scene faced by the emergency responders from police, fire and ambulance, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, was both distressing and extremely challenging for everyone involved," said Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Police Scotland's deputy head of road policing, at a press conference outside Inverurie Police Station

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who made valiant attempts to save the casualties' lives. Their efforts cannot be underestimated," she said.

"I would also like to thank members of the public who came across this terrible incident, who phoned the emergency services, and provided first aid and comfort."

Blakelock also said that an investigation has been opened into the exact circumstances of the accident.



