Russian prosecutor says UK withholding facts on Skripal

Russia's deputy prosecutor general on Monday accused Britain of refusing to cooperate on the investigation into the killing of a former spy, at a briefing on the deaths of other Russians in the UK.

Saak Karapetyan said the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter was a pretext for an "anti-Russian campaign" as he drew parallels with the killing of spy Alexander Litvinenko and the death of oligarch Boris Berezovsky.

"In the three cases, British authorities... refused any cooperation with Russia and kept secret the result of their own inquiry," he said.

"We want to cooperate, we suggest cooperation but (the British) have other ideas and other points of view on the question," he said.

"In the three cases, the Russian secret services have been falsely accused of using poisons on British territory, which has allowed each time to launch calls for sanctions against Russia," Karapetyan added.

Litvinenko was poisoned with polonium in 2006, while Berezovsky was found hanged in his home outside London in 2013.

The coroner's report proved inconclusive and Berezovsky's death is now one of a number being re-examined by British authorities.

Relations between London and Moscow have plumbed new depths following the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

The conditions of the Skripals has continued to improve this week, with the ex-spy no longer in critical condition, the hospital treating him said. His daughter said her strength was "growing daily", in a statement issued Thursday.

Britain and its Western allies have blamed the attack on Moscow, accusing it of targeting the pair with a Soviet-made military-grade nerve agent, known as Novichok.



