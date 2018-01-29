RugbyU: Irish rugby stars go on trial for rape

Ireland rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding went on trial on Monday in Belfast accused of raping the same woman in the city in 2016.

Both men deny the charges and the trial is expected to last for five weeks once a jury were sworn in and proceedings get underway on Monday.

Two other men are also standing trial for charges connected with the alleged incident. One is accused of indecent exposure and the other with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Fly-half Jackson, 26, has been capped for Ireland 25 times and centre Olding, 24, has played four times.

Jackson is widely seen as a possible replacement for veteran Jonathan Sexton when he retires from international rugby.

Neither player will be considered for selection until the legal process is over, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby said earlier.



