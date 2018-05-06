British couple's baby in fatal fall at Portuguese resort

A British couple's baby boy died Sunday after he fell from their apartment in a southern Portuguese resort town, hospital sources said.

The unnamed infant, whose parents have lived in Portugal for several years, succumbed to injuries sustained early Saturday in falling from a second floor window of the building at Lagos on the Algarve in southwest Portugal.

The child, aged one-and-a-half and Portuguese-born, "sadly did not recover from his injuries," Algarve university hospital told the Lusa news agency.

The baby's mother, who was asleep when the child fell, was alerted by a neighbour.

Portuguese authorities opened an enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.



