British man missing after fall from banana boat in Portugal

Rescuers are searching for a British man who fell from an inflatable banana boat into a lake in Portugal.

The 29-year-old, named by British media as Richard Chapelow, was reported missing on Monday, according to local authorities.

Four holidaymakers riding the inflatable banana fell into the Santa Clara dam, a popular spot for watersports near the Algarve in southern Portugal.

Three managing to climb back aboard, fire chief Mario Batista told news agency Lusa, but one man disappeared.

Around 60 rescuers on six boats were looking for the man, the local civil protection authority told AFP.

According to British TV channel Sky News, he was a guest of British property tycoon Jon Hunt.

"We will be working closely with the Portuguese authorities to understand what has happened, and are grateful to the local police and fire services for their efforts," according to a statement issued by Hunt's family cited by Sky News.



