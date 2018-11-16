EU won't make 'massive changes' to Brexit deal: Dutch PM

The European Union is unlikely to make any major changes to a draft Brexit deal struck between British and EU negotiators, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday.

"It's unlikely that any changes will be made on the European side on the concept agreements," Rutte told journalists at his weekly post-cabinet press briefing.

"Everybody has been busy with negotiations for so long... but the introduction of massive changes in this agreement is unlikely," he said.

While British Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to sell the accord in London, in Brussels the deal has largely been welcomed by senior officials and EU lawmakers.

Some EU member states however, including the Netherlands, said they were concerned about aspects of the Brexit deal -- particularly the highly-emotive aspect of access to fishing in British waters.

In particular, France, the Netherlands, Spain and some others are said to be concerned that the withdrawal agreement does not cover fishing.

Rutte on Friday however reiterated that "although it is an important step that a concept agreement has been reached between the European Union and the United Kingdom, clearly we're not there yet."

"A deal is only a deal when it's agreed to on both sides of the Channel," he said.

"Things are moving at high speed in London and it remains imperative to take into account all possible scenarios," Rutte said.

He also praised the embattled May, saying the British leader was "doing a good job."



© 2018 AFP