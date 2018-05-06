Teenager charged over N.Ireland drill attack on woman

A 17-year-old was charged on Sunday over a gruesome power-drill attack in Northern Ireland that left a woman with "grave injuries", police said.

The 38-year-old victim is in a critical condition, suffering from a severe head injury following the attack in Strabane, County Tyrone, at around 2.00 am (0100GMT) on Saturday.

"A 17-year-old male has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft of a drill," said the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"This was a brutal attack and the injuries sustained by the victim are extremely grave," said the PSNI's Brian Reid.

The suspect is expected to appear at Omagh magistrates' court on Monday.



