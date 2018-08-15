NIreland marks 20th anniversary of Omagh bombing

Northern Ireland on Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of the 1998 Omagh bombing, which killed 29 people in the worst atrocity in three decades of violence in the British province.

The bell at the site of the bombing in Market Street tolled for each victim, ceasing at 3:10pm, the time the device ripped apart a street crowded with shoppers and other passers-by.

The commemoration event ended with people scattering flower petals into a river at a nearby memorial garden.

No one has ever been convicted over bombing the County Tyrone town, whose victims included a woman pregnant with twins.

It failed to derail the landmark Good Friday peace agreement of April 1998, which ended most violence in Northern Ireland after the three-decade long Troubles between Catholics and Protestants.

A civil case in 2009 held Michael McKevitt, founder of an Irish Republican Army (IRA) splinter group that claimed responsibility for the attack, plus Liam Campbell, Seamus Daly and Colm Murphy liable for the carnage.

In 2014, Daly became the first man to be charged over the attack.

He was held in a high-security prison for nearly two years before being freed after the case against him collapsed.

The victims included Protestants, Catholics, six teenagers, six children and two Spanish tourists.



© 2018 AFP