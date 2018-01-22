European stock markets diverge at open

Europe's main stock markets diverged in opening deals on Monday, with investors anxious over the US government shutdown.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell almost 0.2 percent to stand at 7,719.15 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index lost 0.1 percent to 5,520.21 points compared with Friday's close.

On the upside, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose almost 0.1 percent to 13,435.14, boosted by hopes Chancellor Angela Merkel will be able to form a new German government.

burs-rfj/rl



© 2018 AFP