Europe's main stock markets pushed higher at the start of trading on Wednesday following an extended holiday break.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent to 7,603.10 points after several moments of trading, about 11 points short of its all time high.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.4 percent to 13,121.44 and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent to 5,378.10.

