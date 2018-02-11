Beckham 'quiet' in NY ahead of London 10th anniversary

Victoria Beckham laid on a quiet presentation of her fall/winter 2018 collection in New York on Sunday, before hightailing it to London for the 10th anniversary of her label.

The former Spice Girl, entrepreneur and mother of four broke with her traditional format for what she called "a quiet celebration of where we have come" since her first appointments in New York a decade ago.

Husband David, last month awarded a Major League Soccer franchise in Miami, sat next to Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour in the front row with three of the couple's four children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

His wife, who appeared at the end to acknowledge the applause dressed elegantly in black pants and a sweater, hair swept into a chignon, unusually walked over at the end to give her family members each a quick hug.

It was a layered, working women's approach to fall/winter 2018, the safari suit look, belted macs, buttoned-up collars and big belts with enormous slouch bags, worn on the shoulder half dangling open.

There were scarf hemlines and layering -- suitable for the global customer who travels or lives in warmer climes -- and a smattering of animal print to break up the olive, sand, brown, black and gray.

Shoes were flat, with overhanging buckle strips for a collection that had an undeniable London feel, rather austere and slightly androgynous.

She selected an imposing Upper East Side Beaux Art mansion, which she called a "more intimate space (that) allows for the construction and details of the garments to be seen from a new perspective."

Next season Beckham leaves New York to celebrate in London the 10th anniversary of a label that has transformed her from 1990s pop star into bona fide designer admired by editors and with a loyal following.

She and the four other members of the Spice Girls, the best-selling female group ever, sent fans into overdrive by announcing earlier this month plans to explore "incredible new opportunities" in the future.

Speaking to British Vogue, Beckham hit down the idea that she would get back on the road, but was warm about what the original "Girl Power" band might do in a post #MeToo world, a reference to the social media movement against sexual harassment.

"I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour," she said.

"There's something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming," she said.

"This is what I do," she added, glancing over at her collection.



© 2018 AFP