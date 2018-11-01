Ryanair to carry on fight for cabin bag charge

Ryanair said Thursday it would fight an order by Italian regulators to suspend a charge for carry-on bags that had been set to take effect on November 1.

"We will immediately appeal this decision," a Ryanair spokeswoman told AFP.

Italy's competition watchdog told low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air on Wednesday to suspend the charges on carry-on bags in overhead bins.

Both companies had decided recently to allow only a small bag that could fit underneath the seat for free, causing angry consumer associations to take up the matter before the Antitrust Authority.

"Asking more for an essential element of the air transport contract, carry-on baggage, is a fallacious representation of the ticket's true price and harms cost comparison among carriers, which misleads consumers," the Antitrust Authority said in a statement.

When announcing the policy change in August, Ryanair said it aimed to reduce boarding delays, caused by being forced to place some suitcases in the hold when there was not enough space in the overhead bins.

"There is no basis for a competition authority to issue a decision that relates to air safety or punctuality," said the Ryanair spokeswoman. "This policy is transparent and beneficial to consumers."



