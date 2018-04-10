Israel Labour party suspends ties with Corbyn over 'anti-Semitism'

Israel's Labour party said Tuesday it was suspending relations with British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, accusing him of showing hostility to the Jewish community and allowing anti-Semitic statements and actions.

Israeli Labour leader Avi Gabbay sent a letter to Corbyn informing him of the decision. The suspension applies only to Corbyn's office and not the party as a whole, it said.

Both Gabbay and Corbyn are in the opposition in their respective countries.

"It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility that you have shown to the Jewish community and the anti-Semitic statements and actions you have allowed as leader of the Labour Party UK," Gabbay wrote.

"This is in addition to your very public hatred of the policies of the government of the state of Israel, many of which regard the security of our citizens and actions of our soldiers -- policies where the opposition and coalition in Israel are aligned."

Allegations of anti-Semitism have been a problem for veteran socialist Corbyn since his improbable leadership win in 2015.

In late March, a high-profile resignation in Britain's Labour over its handling of multiple anti-Semitism allegations pitched the party into crisis.

Scores of party members have been suspended, expelled or forced to resign for making anti-Semitic statements since Corbyn became party leader, but he and his far-left supporters have been accused of a complacent approach to the problem.

Corbyn has apologised for "pockets" of anti-Semitism in the party, but it was rebuffed by British Jewish leaders who accused him of siding with anti-Semites.

Corbyn supporters say that the accusations levelled at Labour are politically motivated.



© 2018 AFP