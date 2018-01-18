Ryanair says UK pilots agree to pay rises of up to 20%

Ryanair's UK-based pilots have accepted pay increases of up to 20 percent, the Irish airline said Thursday after suffering turbulence in recent months owing to aggrieved staff.

In a statement, Ryanair said "all 15 of its UK pilot bases -- including London Stansted which had previously rejected an improved pay deal -- have now voted... to accept pay increases of up to 20 percent" from next week.

Ryanair added that a majority of Ireland-based pilots have also accepted pay increases.

"Ryanair will continue to communicate with the 35 percent of Dublin pilots who have yet to accept this substantial pay increase," the company said.

Ryanair suffered a troubled end to 2017, with it forced to cancel 20,000 flights through to March this year, mainly because of botched holiday scheduling for pilots.

The fiasco triggered pilots' demands for better working conditions and representation, with some departing for other carriers.

The discontent also saw Ryanair hit by its first-ever strike by pilots, with German staff staging a short stoppage ahead of Christmas.

This despite Ryanair finally making moves to formally recognise pilots' unions.

"Ryanair is continuing its recognition discussions with BALPA, the UK pilot union, but had agreed with BALPA that these pay increases should not be delayed by these recognition negotiations," the airline said on Thursday.

