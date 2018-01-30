Ryanair says signs first trade union recognition deal

Ryanair said Tuesday it has signed an agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association that formally recognises a pilots' union for the first time.

"This is the first formal union recognition agreement Ryanair has signed," a spokesman for the Irish no-frills airline told AFP following the deal.

It comes after the Dublin-based carrier, which has suffered turbulence in recent months from aggrieved staff, announced earlier this month that its UK-based pilots had accepted pay increases of up to 20 percent.

Ryanair's head of personnel, Eddie Wilson, welcomed the move to formally recognise the union.

"The fact that we have delivered pay rises of up to 20 percent and union recognition for our pilots in our largest market, shows how serious Ryanair is about working constructively with unions that are willing to work constructively with us," he said.

Ryanair suffered a troubled end to 2017, with it forced to cancel 20,000 flights through to March this year, mainly because of botched holiday scheduling for pilots.

The fiasco triggered pilots' demands for better working conditions and representation, with some departing for other carriers.

The discontent also saw Ryanair hit by its first-ever strike by pilots, with German staff staging a short stoppage ahead of Christmas.

BALPA, which is the sole trade union for Ryanair's UK pilots, also welcomed the news.

"Given Ryanair's previous hostility towards unions, today's agreement is an historic one," said BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton.

"While we were initially sceptical about Ryanair's sincerity in offering recognition to us and other unions, our conversations and meetings with them have shown that they are genuine in wanting a constructive trade union relationship."

The news comes after Ryanair said in December that it would also recognise an Irish pilots' trade union, Impact, in a bid to resolve the long-running row.



