Ryanair predicts profits fall on surging oil prices

Ryanair is forecasting a drop in profits on surging oil prices, the no-frills Irish airline said Monday after it posted a 10-percent jump in annual earnings despite a crisis that forced it to cancel thousands of flights.

"Our outlook... is on the pessimistic side of cautious," Ryanair said in a statement.

"Unit costs this year will rise nine percent due to higher staff and oil prices which will" add more than 400 million euros ($469 million) to its fuel bill.

After initially falling, Ryanair's share price was up 3.8 percent at 16.1 euros approaching midday in Dublin.

"A key question for the market to consider is whether Ryanair's pessimistic outlook alongside strong full year results is a classic piece of expectations management or a true reflection of the challenges facing the business," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"After all chief executive Michael O'Leary's 'pessimistic side of cautious' guidance sets a fairly low bar for the budget airline to clear."

For its financial year 2017/18 that ended in March and spurred by a nine percent increase in passengers, or "guests" as the airline now describes its paying customers, net profit jumped to 1.45 billion euros.

This was despite "a three percent cut in air fares, during a year of overcapacity in Europe", O'Leary said.

The jump in profits came also despite "rising fuel prices, and the recovery from our September 2017 rostering management failure", he added.

But Ryanair noted that there tended to be "a lag of up to 12 months before higher oil prices feed through to higher air fares".

Oil prices have been trading at 3.5-year highs in recent times owing mainly to worries about possible supply disruptions caused by the US decision to quit the Iran nuclear deal and unrest in Venezuela.

Meanwhile for Ryanair's current financial year, the company on Monday said it expected profit after tax to fall to between 1.25 and 1.35 billion euros, despite it hoping to "grow traffic by seven percent to 139 million" passengers.

- Flights chaos -

Ryanair's 2017/18 financial year was meanwhile dominated by a crisis triggered by staffing problems that resulted in it cancelling some 20,000 flights between September and March.

Ryanair suffered a troubled end to 2017, mainly because of botched holiday scheduling for pilots.

The debacle resulted in significant changes at Ryanair, with the company hiking salaries for pilots and recognising pilot unions for the first time, in a bid also to prevent widespread strike action.

The airline has reached agreements with pilots in Britain and Italy but is still working towards deals with unions in other major centres such as Ireland and Spain.

It meanwhile used Monday's update to warn of fresh consequences over Brexit.

Having already warned repeatedly about the risk of flight disruptions following Britain's departure from the EU next year, Ryanair added that it plans "to restrict the voting rights of all non-EU shareholders in the event of a hard Brexit".

The company said in its earnings statement: "We remain concerned at the likely impact of a hard Brexit.

"While there is a general belief that an 18 month transition agreement from March 2019 to December 2020 will be implemented and further extended, it is in the best interest of our shareholders that we continue to plan for a hard Brexit in March 2019."

Ryanair has meanwhile applied for a British operating licence as part of its Brexit contingency plans.

Britain accounts for about one-quarter of revenues earned by the Dublin-based carrier.



