Ryanair cancels Ireland-UK flights as pilots strike

Ryanair pilots unhappy over pay and other work conditions carried out further strike action Friday, unions said, resulting in the cancellation of 24 flights between Ireland and the UK.

"Second 24-hour strike by @IALPA Ryanair members under way," the Irish pilots' union tweeted in reference to a first stoppage last week.

Ryanair earlier this week hit out over the latest strike, saying it affected about seven percent of passengers flying between Ireland and the UK.

Friday's walkout comes ahead of the cancellation of 600 Ryanair flights in Europe due across Wednesday and Thursday owing to strikes by cabin crew staff in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

The Dublin-based carrier has said that about 100,000 passengers will be affected by next week's strikes.

Cabin crew in Italy are also striking but a spokesman for the airline said this was not expected to affect the "Italian-based schedule".

Unions are asking that Ryanair staff be employed according to the national legislation of the country they operate in, rather than that of Ireland as is currently the case.

They also want the airline to give contractors the same work conditions as its own employees.

Ryanair staff are demanding that the airline recognise unions for pilots and cabin crew and that it negotiate with a representative chosen by these unions and not the company.

So far, the airline has only recognised cabin crew and pilots' unions in Britain and Italy.

bcp/ser



© 2018 AFP