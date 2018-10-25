Ryanair recognises Belgian staff unions

Ryanair on Thursday said it had agreed to recognise Belgian pilots and cabin crew unions, as the no-frills Irish airline looks to avoid further strikes across Europe.

The company has signed similar agreements with unions in Britain, Portugal and Spain. Its first-half profits dropped by seven percent to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

Ryanair said the agreement with Belgium's CNE-CSC and LBC-NCK unions would apply to all Ryanair pilots and cabin crew in Belgium no later than January 31, 2019.

"We are pleased to have signed this latest CLA (Collective Labour Agreement) covering all of our directly employed pilots and cabin crew in Belgium," the company said in a statement.

Yves Lambot from CNE union said: "We're on the right track but we want to see what concretely is going to happen, particularly in applying the Belgian minimum wage to cabin crew."

Europe's biggest low cost airline has been clashing with worker representatives ever since it took the unprecedented step last year to start recognising trade unions in a bid to avert widespread Christmas strikes.

In July, strikes by cockpit and cabin crew disrupted 600 flights in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, affecting 100,000 travellers.

A major issue among staff based outside Ireland remains the firm's practice of using Irish legislation in employment contracts.

Employees say the status quo creates insecurity for them, blocking access to state benefits in their own countries.



© 2018 AFP