Greek anarchists vandalise Oxfam premises

A Greek anarchist group attacked the Athens premises of Oxfam on Thursday to protest against alleged sexual abuse at the British charity, organizers said.

Around a dozen members of the Rouvikonas (Rubicon) group threw paint and damaged the site, according to police.

No arrests had been made, police added.

The attack coincided with a three-day official visit to Athens by Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

"This attack is the least we can do in solidarity with all the adults and minors who have been mistreated, and is an action against the filth at Oxfam," Rouvikonas said in a statement.

Oxfam was rocked in February by revelations that its Haiti country director used prostitutes while deployed to the quake-hit country in 2011, with claims of similar behaviour in Chad.

Other claims of sexual abuse are being investigated.

The Rouvikonas group has in the past claimed responsibility for numerous attacks against public buildings, companies, banks and embassies.



