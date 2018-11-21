Gibraltar: tiny enclave with Brexit problems

The small enclave of Gibraltar is a prosperous British colony of around 30,000 people situated at the extreme south of Spain, which has for decades claimed the territory.

With its future status emerging as a sticking point in the deal over Britain's departure from the European Union, here is some background.

- The Rock -

Gibraltar sits on a 408-metre (1,326-foot) peak on the southern coast of Spain that dominates the entrance to the Mediterranean through the narrow strait between Europe and North Africa.

Known by locals as "The Rock", the strategic 6.5 square-kilometre (2.5-square-mile) site was captured by an Anglo-Dutch navy fleet in 1704.

Spain ceded it to Britain in perpetuity in 1713 but has long argued that it should be returned to Spanish sovereignty.

It is one of 14 British overseas territories.

- Staunchly pro-British -

In a 1967 referendum, the people of Gibraltar were 99 percent in favour of staying within Britain and against returning to Spain, which was at the time under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

Tensions peaked with Franco's regime slamming shut the border in 1969 after the adoption of a Gibraltar constitution in which Britain pledged not to relinquish sovereignty against the wish of Gibraltarians.

The border did not fully reopen until 1985.

A second referendum in 2002 confirmed Gibraltar's overwhelming wish to remain with the United Kingdom, rejecting a British government proposal of joint sovereignty.

- Brexit headache -

The June 2016 vote by mainland Britain to exit the European Union caused anguish and alarm in Gibraltar, where 96 percent of voters had chosen "Remain".

It prompted Madrid to initially propose co-sovereignty which would allow Gibraltar to remain in the EU in exchange for shared sovereignty, although it later played this down.

Spain is now demanding that the accord overseeing the Brexit departure allows it to negotiate the future of Gibraltar with Britain on a bilateral basis, without the involvement of the European Union.

Without this provision, it has threatened to veto the Brexit accord amid preparations for it to be signed on Sunday.

Gibraltar is also concerned about its flourishing economy, which depends in large part on its access to the EU's single market.

- Always arguing -

Bickering about Gibraltar has long soured relations between Spain and Britain.

In 2003 Madrid again closed the normally free-flowing border after a virus-stricken luxury British cruise ship, the Aurora, docked in Gibraltar.

Spain authorities cited health precautions, opening the border after 12 hours, but Britain said the measure was "unnecessary and disproportionate".

There was another row in 2013 after the Gibraltar government dropped 70 concrete blocks into the sea in what it said was an attempt to create an artificial reef.

The move blocked Spanish fishing boats from operating close to the airport runway, angering fishermen who said they were being deprived of an important fishing site which fell in Spanish waters.

- Online betting boom -

Online gaming and betting has emerged as the territory's top source of revenue, providing about 25 precent of its gross domestic product.

Major online casinos and gaming operators have been lured by its low taxes, with the sector employing more than 3,000 people.

Financial services and tourism are other key sectors in the enclave, where there is close to full employment.

Nearly 14,000 workers cross from Spain to Gibraltar every day, including about 2,500 Brits some of whom live on the other side of the border because property prices are lower.

A VAT-free zone, Gibraltar was removed from a blacklist of tax havens in 2009 after it agreed to exchange tax information with a dozen other countries.

Two years later, it ended the tax-free offshore status it allowed for companies based on its territory. Its tax rate of 10 percent nonetheless remains substantially lower than the standard in other countries.

Gibraltar does not transfer taxes to Britain.



© 2018 AFP