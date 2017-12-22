British ex-SAS member held over robbery at French chateau

Two men including a British former special forces soldier have been taken into custody over an armed robbery at a chateau in southwestern France last year, police said Friday.

The robbery at a chateau in the Dordogne region owned by a British-German couple took place on November 15, 2016, with seven guests present.

The robbers spoke English and addressed the owner by name, police said, adding that they took several thousand euros in cash from an underground safe, as well as a luxury watch.

The two suspects, one aged 28 of unknown nationality and a 57-year-old Briton, a former member of Britain's elite Special Air Service (SAS), were arrested on Monday along with four other people, police said.



