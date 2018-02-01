Briton to face trial for 1996 murder of Frenchwoman in Ireland

A British man is to face trial in France for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the wife of a celebrated French film producer, in Ireland in 1996, his lawyer said Thursday.

The main appeals court in Paris has ruled there are "sufficient elements" to put Ian Bailey, 60, on trial for the killing, his lawyer Dominique Tricaud said, adding that his client is considering mounting a challenge to the ruling.

Toscan du Plantier, who was the 39-year-old wife of film producer Daniel Toscan du Plantier, was found beaten to death at her holiday home in County Cork in southwest Ireland.

Bailey, a former freelance journalist who has long lived in Ireland near the home where she was staying, was twice arrested for questioning but was never charged.

A French magistrate opened a separate inquiry in 2008 and later issued a European arrest warrant.

But Irish courts have twice refused to extradite Bailey.

"It's a relief for the family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, even if they know that the trial won't happen immediately and will probably take place without the suspect," said a lawyer for the victim's family, Laurent Pettiti.

"The goal is that once there has been a trial and sentencing, Paris will push Dublin to finally extradite him," he said.



