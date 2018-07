European stock markets moved lower in opening deals Monday as fears over a trade and currency war deepened.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.3 percent to 7,655.09 points, while the Paris CAC 40 slipped 0.3 percent to 5,382.86 points.

Frankfurt's DAX index fell 0.4 percent to 12,510.23 points compared with Friday's closing levels.



