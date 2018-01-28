Ed Sheeran picks up Grammy in side Pop Vocal category

English pop writer Ed Sheeran on Sunday won his third Grammy as he took Best Pop Vocal Album for "Divide," which was nonetheless shut out of the most prestigious categories.

"Divide" won over albums by other major chart-toppers including pop superstar Lady Gaga and rockers Coldplay.

Sheeran, 26, had been a favorite leading up to the nominations for the Grammys in light of his past recognition at the awards and his awesome commercial success, including his status as last year's most streamed artist on Spotify.

But in a surprise seen as reflecting shifts in US pop culture, hip-hop for the first time dominated the major nominations, and Sheeran was left in the cold.

"Divide" generated a series of major hits for Sheeran including the minimalist dance number "Shape of You," the rockier "Castle on the Hill" and the romantic ballad "Perfect."

Sheeran was not present to pick up the award, which was handed out at a ceremony ahead of the main Grammy broadcast.



© 2018 AFP