Chris Martin planning to play Argentina for Global Citizen campaign

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is planning to perform in Argentina as he takes the Global Citizen campaign against extreme poverty to another continent, sources close to the organizers said.

The advocacy movement, which rallies support for development assistance through music and other events, holds festivals in New York's Central Park each year when world leaders are gathering for the UN General Assembly and has previously expanded to Canada, Germany and India.

Sources close to the organizers told AFP that Martin, who holds the title of festival curator, is planning a concert later this year in Buenos Aires as part of Global Citizen.

Details are being worked out but the sources said that Global Citizen's CEO, Hugh Evans, met Thursday with President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires.

Macri and Argentine first lady Juliana Awada took to the stage last year at the Global Citizen festival in Hamburg to join Colombian superstar Shakira.

Macri, who will host a summit in November of the Group of 20 major economies, said at the time that the festival sent a strong message of support for fighting poverty including by investing in education and women's empowerment.

Global Citizen does not sell tickets for its festivals but instead admits fans who commit to taking actions such as writing to their governments to support development aid as part of the UN-backed goal of eradicating the planet's most extreme poverty by 2030.

Reports earlier indicated that Global Citizen is also planning a large event in South Africa in December to mark this year's centennial of the birth of anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela.

Coldplay both launched and ended its last world tour in Argentina. The English rockers' tour became the third highest grossing in music history.



