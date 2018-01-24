Elton John to make announcement on next move

Elton John was set to make an announcement Wednesday about his next move, teasing fans by saying: "I've finally decided where my future lies."

The British pop star, 70, one of the world's best-selling artists, said he will make an announcement at 1730 GMT. He scheduled a press event in New York.

British media reports suggested the music legend could be about to quit touring, but speculation was shifting after he issued a series of cryptic tweets, including: "A wrinkle in time. Past meets present."

A video on his social media accounts carried a clear valedictory feel, with scenes from his life set to his early hit "Your Song."

The video starts with newspaper clippings from his US debut in 1970 at West Hollywood's Troubadour club, where the little-known pianist electrified the audience and rocketed onto the fast-track to stardom, and closes with the artist playfully looking through a virtual reality headset.

John "continues to be a creative force moving faster than the speed of culture," the video said.

"Elton is embarking on the next phase of his creative journey. And it will be every bit as surprising and powerful as his first performances almost 50 years ago.

"Find out what's next."

- Decades as a top star -

John, often known as Sir Elton after a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II, has generated decades of hits such as "I'm Still Standing," "Rocket Man," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

His style brought together the old-school rhythm-and-blues piano of early rock 'n' roll with Gospel influences as well as a solid grounding in classical music.

John remains one of the world's most successful artists both in recorded and live music -- with his long-running residency becoming a major attraction in Las Vegas.

The pop legend's latest Las Vegas show -- "The Million Dollar Piano," on which he performs with an elaborate display through dozens of video screens -- is set to close on May 19 at Caesar's Palace.

The residency, which opened in 2011 and will end after 207 shows, follows his separate 243-concert "The Red Piano" from 2004 to 2009.

While John has appeared to be in good health, last year he canceled dates in South America after he contracted a bacterial infection. He went on to keep dates in Europe and Australia.

He has often spoken of a desire to spend more time with family as he raises his two children with his husband, Canadian filmmaker and former advertising executive David Furnish.

John, who first publicly described himself as bisexual in 1976, in the 1980s became one of the most visible gay celebrities, helping bring more mainstream attention to the struggle for LGBT equality.

The artist has also earned a fortune as a composer for musicals including blockbuster "The Lion King," "Billy Elliot" and the upcoming adaptation of "The Devil Wears Prada."

Forbes magazine last year ranked him as the 26th highest-earning celebrity, earning $60 million over the previous year.

After struggles in the past with addiction and depression, John's last studio album, "Wonderful Crazy Night," carried a palpable sense of joy. Last year he put out a greatest hits collection dubbed "Diamonds."



© 2018 AFP