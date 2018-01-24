Elton John to make announcement on next move

Elton John was set to make an announcement Wednesday about his next move, teasing fans by saying: "I've finally decided where my future lies."

The British pop star, 70, one of the world's best-selling artists, said he will make an announcement at 1730 GMT.

British media reports suggested that the musician could be about to quit touring, but speculation was shifting after he issued a series of cryptic tweets, including: "A wrinkle in time. Past meets present."

John "continues to be a creative force moving faster than the speed of culture", said a video posted on his Twitter account.

"Elton is embarking on the next phase of his creative journey. And it will be every bit as surprising and powerful as his first performances almost 50 years ago.

"Find out what's next."

His Las Vegas residency is scheduled to run until May 19.

The songwriter and pianist said in January last year that he wanted to do fewer concerts in future, in order to devote more time to his two young children.



