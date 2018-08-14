Eurozone growth revised higher, matches Britain

Economic growth in the eurozone was better than previously thought in the second quarter, matching Brexit-bound Britain's, according to a revised estimate by the EU on Tuesday.

Figures released by Eurostat showed that growth hit 0.4 percent in the 19-country single currency bloc in the April to June period, and had not slowed to 0.3 percent as previously thought.

The new figure means growth has remained the same as in the first quarter of 2018.

It also means that British growth no longer outpaces the eurozone's in the second quarter. Figures released on Friday had showed that the UK's Gross Domestic Product grew 0.4 percent in the three months to the end of June

Supporters of Britain's exit from the EU next year had said that the faster growth showed Britain was more competitive than the eurozone despite mounting concerns over Brexit negotiations.

Germany, the eurozone's biggest economy, posted 0.5 percent growth in the second quarter while France was at 0.2 percent.

Growth across the 28-nation EU was also at 0.4 percent in the second quarter, Eurostat said.

When the EU initially estimated the eurozone's second quarter growth at 0.3 percent it blamed global trade tensions fuelled by US President Donald Trump.



