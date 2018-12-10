EU insists will not renegotiate Brexit deal

The EU has already offered Britain the "best and only possible" Brexit divorce deal and will not renegotiate it, the European Commission warned Monday on the eve of a vote in the British parliament.

"Our position has not changed and as far as we're concerned the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on the 29th of March 2019," spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.

British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with the president of the commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Sunday to give him "an update on the state of play" as she prepares to take the deal to parliament.

And earlier Monday, the European Court of Justice ruled that Britain has the unilateral right to withdraw its plan to leave the European Union if it so decides before Brexit day at the end of March.

But Andreeva said the court decision does not alter the European negotiating position.

"We have an agreement on the table that was endorsed by the EU council in Article 50 format on the 25th of November. As president Juncker said, this deal is the best and only deal possible. We will not renegotiate," she said.



© 2018 AFP