'No way to change' Brexit deal: Merkel after May visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday that she saw no possibility of reopening the Brexit agreement, after talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Merkel told lawmakers of her CDU/CSU bloc that she saw "no way to change" the deal reached on November 25 between Britain and the remaining EU members, said sources at the meeting.

Merkel also stressed to May that any agreements on Brexit could only be struck with the EU as a whole, not bilaterally with member states.

May visited three European capitals Tuesday in a desperate bid to salvage her Brexit deal, a day after delaying a parliamentary vote on the text to avoid a crushing defeat.

May's schedule included meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Merkel and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

She was seeking "reassurances" over provisions in the EU withdrawal agreement concerning Northern Ireland, which she hopes could persuade her rebellious Conservative party to support it.



