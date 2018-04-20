The Commonwealth: International body born out of colonial past

The Commonwealth is staging its two-day, biennial summit in London, which closes on Friday.

Here is a factbox on the group, which comprises around a third of the world's population and a fifth of its landmass and is made up mainly of former British colonies.

- Overview -

Full name: Commonwealth of Nations

Member states: 53

Head of the Commonwealth: Queen Elizabeth II (1952-)

Secretary-General: Patricia Scotland (2016-)

Population: 2.4 billion

Area: 30 million square kilometres

Foundation of modern Commonwealth: 1949

Headquarters: Marlborough House, London

Focus: Development, democracy, climate change

- Key moments -

1926: Balfour Declaration. Declares the UK and the dominions as equal in status as members of "the British Commonwealth of Nations".

1931: Statute of Westminster. Established legislative independence for the dominions and set the basis for the relationship between Commonwealth realms and the crown.

1949: London Declaration. Birth of the modern Commonwealth. Allowed republics as members, to allow independent India's continued membership. "British" dropped from title.

1971: First Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Singapore.

1991: Harare Declaration. Sets out Commonwealth's core values.

- Population, area, GDP -

Drawn from: Africa (19), Caribbean and Americas (13), Pacific (11), Asia (7), Europe (3).

Biggest country by population: India (1.25 billion)

Smallest country by population: Tuvalu (10,000)

Biggest country by area: Canada (9,984,670 square kilometres)

Smallest country by area: Nauru (21 sq km)

Biggest GDP: UK, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria.

Smallest GDP: Tuvalu, Kiribati, Tonga, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

- Membership -

Criteria: Historic association with existing member; compliance with Commonwealth principles; commitment to democracy, rule of law and good governance.

Members in 1949: Australia, Canada, Ceylon, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, United Kingdom.

Latest first-time members: Rwanda (2009), Mozambique (1995) Cameroon (1995), Namibia (1990), Brunei (1984).

Countries which left and rejoined: South Africa (1961-1994), Pakistan (1972-1989), Fiji (1987-1997), The Gambia (2013-2018).

Countries which left and never returned: Ireland (1949), Zimbabwe (2003) and the Maldives (2016).

- Main Commonwealth events -

Summit: The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM, is held every two years.

Commonwealth Games: The Olympics-style multi-sport event is held every four years.

- Commonwealth in 2018 -

CHOGM held in London, April 19-20. Main agenda points: ocean governance charter, trade and investment agenda, tackling cyber crime.

Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia, April 4-15. Australia topped the medals table ahead of England, India, Canada and New Zealand.



