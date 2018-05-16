UK East Coast rail line faces re-nationalisation

Britain's rail services on the East Coast mainline will be brought back under public control next month, the government announced on Wednesday.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said he will terminate the franchise with Virgin Trains East Coast (VTEC), which had overbid and made a loss.

The East Coast railway line -- which links London with Durham, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh -- was awarded to VTEC three years ago in a £3.3-billion franchise contract initially due to run until 2023.

However, the British government's Department for Transport will now take over running of the line on June 24, Grayling said in a statement before parliament on Wednesday.

"Stagecoach and Virgin Trains got their bid wrong and they are now paying a price," Grayling told lawmakers.

"They will have lost nearly £200 million ($270 million, 228 million euros) meeting their contracted commitments.

"This means taxpayers have not lost out because revenues are lower than predicted: only VTEC and its parent companies have made losses at this time."

A public-private partnership will be introduced in 2020 to run both the train and track operations.

The service will be relaunched as London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), breathing new life into an iconic railway brand last seen in the late 1940s.

VTEC is the third private operator in just over ten years to fail to complete the full length of a contract to run services on the East Coast mainline route.

The company is 90-percent owned by British transport giant Stagecoach, with Richard Branson's Virgin Group holding the remainder.

