London's Crossrail could need extra £2bn: statement

London's new planned train line could face fresh delays and may need another 2.0 billion pounds ($2.5 billion, 2.2 billion euros) in funding, authorities warned Monday.

The Elizabeth Line, commonly known as Crossrail, faces construction difficulties and rising costs, according to a statement from the capital's transport authority Transport for London (TfL).

Crossrail Limited, which is a wholly owned division of TfL, had already announced in August that the project would open in Autumn 2019 instead of December 2018.

An independent report by auditor KPMG found the impact of this delay could be between £1.6 billion and £2 billion.

"It has now become clear that more work is required than had been envisaged to complete the infrastructure and then commence the extensive testing necessary to ensure the railway opens safely and reliably," TfL said in a statement on Monday.

"The new chief executive of Crossrail, Mark Wild, also confirmed that having reviewed the work still required to complete the project, an Autumn 2019 opening date could no longer be committed to at this stage."

Stations and tunnels were at "varying stages of completion and more funding is therefore required to complete it, as well as the extensive safety and reliability testing", TfL added.

A new financial package has been agreed to borrow up to £1.3 billion from the Department for Transport (DfT).

There is also a "contingency agreement" involving a loan from the DfT of up to £750 million should the final cost reach the upper estimate.

The Elizabeth Line has been decades in the planning and making and seeks to add 10 percent to central London's creaking rail capacity.

Once opened, Crossrail will run from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east, via 13 miles of new tunnels in central London.



© 2018 AFP