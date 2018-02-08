EasyJet applies for UK licence ahead of Brexit

Britain's no-frills airline EasyJet said Thursday it has applied for a British operating licence to ensure it can continue flying after the nation's exit from the European Union next year.

Other airlines, like Irish low-cost rival Ryanair, have made similar moves amid concerns that Brexit could severely disrupt air traffic between Britain and continental Europe.

Back in July 2017, EasyJet had applied for a new air operator's certificate (AOC) in Austria -- and established a Vienna-based division to allow it to continue flying across Europe regardless of the final Brexit deal between Brussels and London.

EasyJet revealed Thursday that it has now applied to Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for a licence, in case Britain leaves the EU without an aviation deal in place.

"Brexit is one of the biggest issues facing the European airline industry," said EasyJet chairman John Barton on Thursday at the group's annual general meeting in London.

He added: "As part of establishing EasyJet's post-Brexit structure we are putting in place a stand-alone UK AOC, easyJet UK, which will operate our UK based aircraft.

"We are making good progress and expect the UK CAA to grant the AOC in the coming weeks."

The budget carrier is based at Luton Airport, which lies to the north of the British capital.

Britain's airlines face uncertainty on the Brexit horizon, having soared under the EU's Single European Sky system over the last two decades.

Among the mass of agreements that Britain will now have to renegotiate with Brussels are those governing flights between Britain and the rest of the EU.

