British American Tobacco profits light up on takeover

Annual profits at British American Tobacco soared last year, the maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes said on Thursday, following its mega takeover of US rival Reynolds.

Net profit rocketed to £37.5 billion ($52 billion, 42 billion euros) in 2017 from £4.6 billion a year earlier, BAT said in an earnings statement.

"The transformational deal... marked a record year in 2017" for BAT, chief executive Richard Burrows said of the group's performance in the wake of the Reynolds takeover.

But BAT's revenue for the year missed forecasts, sending its share price sliding five percent in Thursday trading.

BAT paid almost £42 billion for control of Reynolds in a move that targets the lucrative United States market and the fast-growing e-cigarette sector.

The transaction added cigarette brands including Camel and Newport to BAT's portfolio that includes also Kent cigarettes.



