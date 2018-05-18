Prince Harry meets crowds in eve-of-wedding walkabout

Prince Harry visited delighted crowds of well-wishers outside Windsor Castle on Friday on the eve of his wedding to Meghan Markle, accompanied by his brother Prince William.

The brothers, wearing jackets and open necked shirts, walked along a line of flag-waving spectators, shaking hands and chatting -- causing huge excitement among the crowd.

William conducted a similar impromptu walkabout on The Mall on the night before his 2011 wedding to Kate, accompanied again by his brother.

Harry was William's best man back then, and he has repaid the compliment by asking his older sibling to be his best man at Saturday's ceremony at St George's Chapel.



© 2018 AFP