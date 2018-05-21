Royal wedding guests cash in on official goody bag

Fancy getting your hands on one of the goody bags given to public guests at Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Well you made need to break the piggy bank.

One of the canvas souvenir bags, decorated with the initials of the bride and groom, has already received bids of £50,000 (57,000 euros) on auction website ebay, with two days of bidding still to go.

The pack contains a marriage order of service booklet, a commemorative chocolate coin, wedding labelled spring water, a royal wedding fridge magnet and a tub of shortbread, made especially for Saturday's wedding day.

Some of the bags given to the 2,640 members of the public lucky enough to receive an invite inside the grounds of Windsor Castle were going for thousands of pounds within hours of being put up for sale online.

One of the vendors described the lot as "a piece of history and Royal Wedding memorabilia given to celebrate a very special day."

Among the invitees rubbing shoulders with royals and A-List celebrities were 1,200 members of the British public, 200 members of charities supported by the couple, 610 people from the local Windsor community, around 100 students from nearby schools and 530 royal staff.



