In pubs and schools, world watches Harry and Meghan wed

In pubs, theatres and schools from Sydney to Los Angeles, the world watched with teary-eyed delight Saturday as Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became husband and wife in the pomp of a star-studded Windsor Castle ceremony.

- Sydney -

Australians embraced the fairytale wedding with thousands attending grand banquets, Royal High Tea and regal dress-up parties in pubs, hotels and homes across the country.

"I love an occasion. I love the royals. I love getting dressed up," one 38-year-old fan watching the wedding at a Sydney pub, who gave her name as Claire, told AFP.

"I love sparkles. I love princesses. I love sparkle-princess-fairies. So this is pretty much a princess fairy tale, so it is a pretty big deal."

Cinemas in major Australian cities screened the event.

Crowds braved the chilly evening at Melbourne's Federation square to watch the wedding on the big screen. All but one of the country's five main free-to-air channels beamed the event to millions watching at home.

"With everything that goes wrong it is nice to have something to celebrate," said Claire.

- Hong Kong -

In central Hong Kong, hundreds watched the live wedding coverage in venues such as the Globe pub, where Pimm's and prosecco flowed.

Revellers wore tiaras and party dresses, with plastic sceptres and Union Jack flags, whooping when royals and celebrities appeared on screen.

- North America -

Millions of Americans set their alarms before dawn to watch the wedding, with live coverage blanketing news networks across North America.

In Markle's home city of Los Angeles, some 60 fans gathered in the middle of the night to watch the wedding at the new duchess's former high school, Immaculate Heart.

Shouts of delight echoed through the school gymnasium, where fans -- some still in their pyjamas -- watched Markle tie the knot on a giant screen.

In the US capital, fans sipping tea lapped up the scene at a wedding-themed pop-up bar.

In Toronto, 1,500 royal-watchers packed the Prince of Wales theatre to watch the event.



© 2018 AFP