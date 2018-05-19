Six million tweets for Meghan and Harry

Almost six million people tweeted their thoughts on Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, according to French social media monitoring firm Visibrain.

Between 2200 GMT Friday and 1800 GMT Saturday, 5,958,379 tweets had been posted worldwide on the royal nuptials, 4.5 million bearing the hashtag #RoyalWedding, Visibrain said.

That compared with 1,774,435 tweets across a similar timespan for Harry's older brother Prince William, when he married Kate Middleton back on April 29, 2011 when Twitter, founded in 2006, was in its relative infancy.



