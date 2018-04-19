Half-brother accuses 'phoney' Meghan Markle of 'forgetting' family

Meghan Markle's half-brother has accused the royal bride-to-be of forgetting "her roots and her family" and "acting phoney" in a stinging interview with a British newspaper.

Thomas Markle, who lives in the US state Oregon, hit out at Prince Harry's 36-year-old American fiancee for losing touch with relatives in recent years after finding fame acting.

"She is giving the greatest performance of her life," he told the Daily Mirror in an interview published on Thursday.

"She is acting phoney. Once she got into Hollywood she turned into a different person.

"She's clearly forgotten her roots and her family."

He added: "Meg likes to portray herself as a humanitarian, a people's person and a charitable person but she is none of those things to her family."

Markle will marry Prince Harry in exactly one month in a chapel inside Windsor Castle in front of 600 invited guests.

A further 2,640 people will be welcomed into the castle grounds.

Thomas Markle revealed he had not received an invite, despite claiming to have spent many weekends together caring for their dementia-stricken grandmother from 2009 to 2011.

He is the latest relative on her father's side to go public on the apparent family rift.

Half-sister Samantha Grant has given interviews and posted messages on social media concerning the fractured relations.

The half-brother said he hoped senior royals might step in to ensure he and other relatives get invited to the wedding.

The siblings share the same father, who reportedly lives in Mexico.

There has been no confirmation on whether he will attend the May 19 nuptials.

Thomas Markle noted their father was present for Meghan Markle's first wedding, to film producer ex-husband Trevor Engelson, in Jamaica in 2011.



© 2018 AFP