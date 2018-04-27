Royal baby Louis is 11th British prince

Prince William and his wife Kate's new baby son, named Friday as Prince Louis, is the 11th living British royal with the title prince.

Seven are descended from Queen Elizabeth II and three are her first cousins.

The other is her husband Prince Philip who, having renounced his titles as a Greek and Danish prince in order to marry, was created a British prince.

As for great-grandchildren, Queen Elizabeth changed the rules in 2012 so that all the children of the eldest son of the prince of Wales would have the title prince or princess -- effectively meaning that all William's offspring would bear the style, not just his eldest son as before.

Britain's princes:

-- Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Born 1921. Husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Created a British prince in 1957.

-- Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

Born 1935. Queen Elizabeth's cousin, son of her uncle prince George and a grandson of king George V. 35th in line to the throne.

-- Prince Michael of Kent

Born 1942. Queen Elizabeth's cousin, son of her uncle prince George and a grandson of king George V. 46th in line to the throne.

-- Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester

Born 1944. Queen Elizabeth's cousin, son of her uncle prince Henry and a grandson of king George V. 25th in line to the throne.

-- Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

Born 1948. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son. Heir to the throne.

-- Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Born 1960. Queen Elizabeth's second son. Seventh in line to the throne.

-- Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Born 1964. Queen Elizabeth's third son. 10th in line to the throne.

-- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Born 1982. Charles's elder son. Second in line to the throne.

-- Prince Henry of Wales

Born 1984. Charles's younger son Harry. Sixth in line to the throne.

-- Prince George of Cambridge

Born 2013. William's elder son. Third in line to the throne.

-- Prince Louis of Cambridge

Born 2018. William's younger son. Fifth in line to the throne.



