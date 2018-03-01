Prince William to visit Palestinian Territories, Israel this summer

Prince William will be the first senior British royal to make an official visit to the Palestinian Territories and Israel, Kensington Palace announced on Thursday, as part of a tour which will also take in Jordan.

The visit this summer by the second in line to the throne "is at the request of Her Majesty's government and has been welcomed by the Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian authorities", the palace said in a statement.

There have been no previous official visits by members of the British royal family to the Palestinian Territories.

William will be the first close relation of Queen Elizabeth II to make a official visit to Israel, following official trips made previously by the monarch's cousins the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed what he said would be "a historic visit" to his country.

Junior foreign minister Alistair Burt said the upcoming tour was an "important and unique opportunity to promote diplomatic and cultural ties in the region".

Jordan has received British royals multiple times, including a state visit by the queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in 1984.



