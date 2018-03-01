Netanyahu welcomes 'historic' Israel visit by Britain's Prince William

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday welcomed what he called a "historic" visit by Britain's Prince William planned for this summer.

"We welcome the announcement of Prince William's arrival in Israel, a historic visit," Netanyahu said in a statement.

William will be the first senior British royal to make an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, London's Kensington Palace announced, as part of a tour that will also take in Jordan.

Netanyahu said that Britain's second in line to the throne would be "received with warmth."

Israel's ambassador to London, Mark Regev, writing on his official Twitter account said that Israel looked forward to "what promises to be an exciting and historic visit."

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin noted that 2018 marks 70 years since Israel's founding in 1948.

"A very special guest, and a very special present for our 70th year of independence," he tweeted.



