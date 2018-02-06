Tesco fraud trial collapses as defendant suffers heart attack

A trial of three former executives at British supermarket group Tesco has collapsed after one of the defendants suffered a heart attack close to a verdict being delivered.

Following the lifting of reporting restrictions, media were Tuesday allowed to inform the public that judge Deborah Taylor discharged the jury on Monday instead of beginning to sum up the case.

"In the circumstances it would not be right or proper to continue with this trial and therefore I am discharging you from further dealing with this case," she told a London court after it was revealed that defendant Carl Rogberg, 51, suffered a heart attack last week.

Taylor ruled it would be unfair for the trial to continue as it risked prejudicing the jury on being told the reason for Rogberg's absence.

"In the circumstances, and I have to say with considerable regret, I have concluded that, although Mr Rogberg has waived his right to attend trial, the fact is that the consideration of the trial being fair is more important," she told the court Monday.

Rogberg had been standing trial alongside former colleagues Chris Bush, also 51, and 49-year-old John Scouler at Southwark Crown Court over alleged fraud and false accounting.

The Serious Fraud Office, which brought the trial after Tesco had been accused of overstating profits in 2014, will now consider whether a retrial should occur, with a decision due on March 2.



© 2018 AFP