UK's Bargain Booze owner to appoint administrators

The parent group of British retail chain Bargain Booze is on the verge of administration, which would risk 2,600 jobs, it announced Wednesday.

London-listed Conviviality said in a statement that it plans to appoint administrators within ten business days unless circumstances change.

The company employs over 2,600 people and has more than 700 retail stores which trade mostly as Bargain Booze, Select Convenience and Wine Rack. There are also 352 franchise outlets.

"Following discussions with its lending banks, the board has resolved to file notice of intention to appoint administrators to the company," the statement read.

"Unless circumstances change, and in accordance with statutory requirements, the board intend to appoint administrators within ten business days."

Administration refers to the process whereby a distressed company calls in independent experts in a bid to remain operational.

Conviviality revealed it was still exploring a "number" of inquiries over "a potential sale of all or parts of the business".

It added: "The directors intend to allow the business to continue to trade and the company continues to work alongside advisers in order to preserve as much value as possible for all stakeholders."

Conviviality's shares are temporarily suspended until further notice on the London stock market.

Thursday's announcement comes amid gloomy times on the British high street.

UK fashion chain New Look last week agreed a restructuring plan with creditors, resulting in 60 store closures and the loss of up to 980 jobs.

Meanwhile the British arm of troubled retailer Toys'R'Us is winding down its activities, with the loss of more than 3,000 positions. It comes as the parent group shuts all its US stores.

Electricals chain Maplin has also filed for administration.

And in the casual dining sector, restaurant chains Prezzo, Byron and Jamie's Italian have all shut restaurants and culled hundreds of jobs.



