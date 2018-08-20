UK govt steps in to run privately-run prison in 'crisis'

The British government on Monday took back control of a privately-run prison after a watchdog found "a dramatic deterioration" and "appalling" conditions.

The justice ministry assumed control of HMP Birmingham from private security company G4S, following a damning inspection that found "squalor, violence and the prevalence of drugs and looming lack of control".

In a first since Britain began contracting the running of some prisons to private companies in the early 1990s, it will run the jail in central England, one of the largest in the country, for an initial six-month period.

"What we have seen at Birmingham is unacceptable and it has become clear that drastic action is required to bring about the improvements we require," Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said.

"If conditions have not returned to what we want... we would continue to run that prison," he told BBC Radio.

The ministry has appointed a new prison governor and management team, deployed 30 extra officers and begun reducing the jail's population by 300 inmates to tackle the problems.

The moves follow a scathing critique from Britain's Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke, who warned Birmingham had "slipped into crisis".

He found problems ranging from widespread drug-use and associated violence, to vermin, uncollected rubbish and dilapidated buildings, with staff found asleep or locked in offices during an inspection.

Among the incidents of violence reported: an arson attack during the week of the probe that destroyed nine staff vehicles, including two being used by the inspection team.

"I was astounded that HMP Birmingham had been allowed to deteriorate so dramatically," Clarke wrote in an August 16 letter to Justice Secretary David Gauke calling for urgent action.

He noted recommended reforms following a December 2016 riot had not been fulfilled and "inertia" appeared to have gripped both G4S and the government department.

"There can be little hope that matters will improve until there has been a thorough and independent assessment of how and why the contract between government and G4S has failed."

However, the prisons minister Stewart refused to commit to holding such an inquiry into the debacle, adding: "I believe we have a very clear understanding of... what's going wrong in this prison".

He pointed to the company running other prisons successfully.

Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon said the situation at Birmingham "should be a nail in the coffin for the flawed idea of prison privatisation".



