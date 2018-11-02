UK police probe Labour Party 'anti-Semitic hate crimes'

British police announced Friday they were investigating alleged "anti-Semitic hate crimes" within the main opposition Labour Party after receiving an internal dossier.

"A criminal investigation has commenced into some of the allegations within the documentation," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The probe comes two months after a leaked dossier was handed to Britain's top police officer Cressida Dick at a national talk radio station.

Police are seeking early advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), England's state prosecutors, which decides on whether to bring criminal charges once an investigation is complete.

"On Tuesday 4 September, the Met commissioner was handed a folder of paperwork following a radio interview with LBC," the Met Police said.

"The complainant alleged that the documentation included evidence of anti-Semitic hate crimes.

"The contents have been examined by specialist officers.

"A criminal investigation has commenced into some of the allegations within the documentation.

"Early investigative advice is being sought from the CPS."

The police said they would not comment further on the investigation.

LBC had received a dossier detailing 45 cases involving messages posted by Labour party members on social media.

Labour, led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, said they had not been contacted by the police but stood ready to co-operate with the investigation.

"The Labour Party has a robust system for investigating complaints of alleged breaches of Labour Party rules by its members," a spokesman said.

"Where someone feels they have been a victim of crime, they should report it to the police in the usual way."



© 2018 AFP